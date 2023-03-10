Acquitted the admiral and the technicians

In the debate on the location of the pilot tower, Admiral Felicio Angrisano, former commander of the Genoa port authority (he was at the time of the collapse), and former general commander (subsequently) of the port authorities, was acquitted.

Angrisano, like the other defendants, was acquitted with the formula “because the fact does not constitute a crime”. Instead, the deputy attorney general, Enrico Zucca, had asked for a sentence of two years and six months for the admiral; but also the one-year sentence for Angelo Spaggiari, structural engineer (who had been sentenced to one year and six months in the first instance), Paolo Grimaldi (two years in the first instance) and Mario Como, structural designer (1 year and 6 months).

Zucca had also asked for the confirmation of the one-year sentence for Giovanni Lettich, of the pilots’ guild, and for the acquittal for Fabio Capocaccia, former commissioner of the autonomous port committee (who had been sentenced to two years in the first instance).

The charges were manslaughter and manslaughter. The defendants were defended, among others, by lawyers Enrico Scopesi, Sabrina Franzone, Giuseppe and Chiara Sciacchitano, Andrea Vernazza, Ernesto Monteverde, Emanuele Olcese and Pietro Bogliolo.

The main thread

However, as regards the main issue, relating to the collapse of the tower, the ruling is now final. The port pilot Antonio Anfossi (four years in the first degree) was acquitted and the acquittals confirmed for Giampaolo Olmetti, armament commander of the Messina company, to which the Jolly Nero was headed, and for the third officer, Cristina Vaccaro.