Home Business Pimco: favors high-quality bonds with recession risks
Business

Pimco: favors high-quality bonds with recession risks

by admin
Pimco: favors high-quality bonds with recession risks

Growing recession risks following a rapid Federal Reserve tightening reinforce the attractiveness of owning high-quality (highly rated) bonds. Fixed-income investment giant Pacific Investment Management Co.

According to Pimco, recent bank failures and a rising cost of capital are raising “the prospect of a significant tightening of credit conditions, particularly in the US – and therefore the risk of a faster and deeper recession”.

The bond manager’s quarterly cyclical outlook report, titled “Fractured Markets, Strong Bonds,” argues that while the end of central bank interest rate hikes is near, “not tightening further is different than normalizing or even easing of policy, which likely require inflation to fall towards target levels”.

In the current environment, “bonds appear poised to show more of their traditional diversification and capital preservation qualities, with the potential for upside price performance in the event of further economic deterioration.”

Bonds have rebounded this year after suffering double-digit losses in 2022, with the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index up 3.4% so far in 2023.

See also  Istat: family spending falls

You may also like

Resolution 32 of 03/27/2023 – Opinion for the...

German export surplus at the highest level in...

Tavares (Stellantis) to the EU’s attack on the...

Sally’s world: influencer makes double-digit million sales

Sallusti overwhelms the Democratic Party: “De Benedetti paid...

Frankfurt Hahn Airport: German entrepreneur buys airport

Fashion-AI, perfect marriage: the union can generate up...

Berlin Instagram competitor Eyeem files for bankruptcy

Juventus-Inter 1-1, Lukaku equalized in the 95th minute,...

Stock market professionals are pessimistic about stocks –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy