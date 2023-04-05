Growing recession risks following a rapid Federal Reserve tightening reinforce the attractiveness of owning high-quality (highly rated) bonds. Fixed-income investment giant Pacific Investment Management Co.

According to Pimco, recent bank failures and a rising cost of capital are raising “the prospect of a significant tightening of credit conditions, particularly in the US – and therefore the risk of a faster and deeper recession”.

The bond manager’s quarterly cyclical outlook report, titled “Fractured Markets, Strong Bonds,” argues that while the end of central bank interest rate hikes is near, “not tightening further is different than normalizing or even easing of policy, which likely require inflation to fall towards target levels”.

In the current environment, “bonds appear poised to show more of their traditional diversification and capital preservation qualities, with the potential for upside price performance in the event of further economic deterioration.”

Bonds have rebounded this year after suffering double-digit losses in 2022, with the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index up 3.4% so far in 2023.