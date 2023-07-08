Pinarello, acquired 80% of the super-bike company. The Glasenberg coup

Pinarello, the billionaire who bought the historic bike company

The historic super-bike company Pinarello was acquired by the tycoon Ivan Glasenberg, only the official status is missing but the agreement has now been reached. The Glasenberg family office, former CEO of the Anglo-Swiss mining giant Glencorelisted in London, – reports Bebeez.it – ​​will buy the historic Treviso-based bike company Pinarello from the L Catterton fund, sponsored by LVMH. There was talk of an enterprise value of approx 250 million on the basis of revenues which in the year ended at the end of June 2022 amounted to 78.5 million euros, with an ebitda of 9.3 million and net financial debt of 29.2 million.

