[Beijing time, March 22, 2023]A Google spokesperson said today (March 21) that after malware was found in the app of Chinese e-commerce company PDD Holdings Inc, Google has temporarily disabled the app. Removed from Google Play Store.

A Google spokesperson said in a statement: “Through the detection of Google Play’s security protection, it was found that the e-commerce company’s Off-Play version of the application contained malware.” The statement said that due to security concerns, the Play version of the application has been suspended download.

Google Play Security scans all apps on your Android phone and works hard to prevent users from installing malicious apps.

Hackers and digital crimes facing the United States continue to increase, and the US government has made various efforts to strengthen network protection. The U.S. government recently announced a new cybersecurity strategy that ranks China and Russia as the biggest cybersecurity threats to the United States.

Pinduoduo did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

