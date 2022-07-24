On July 23, Ping An Group of China announced the official renewal and upgrade of the company’s brand identity, mainly upgrading the slogan “Finance·Technology” in the existing brand identity to “Professional·Value”. The main body of the brand identity is “PINGAN” in Chinese and Pinyin. Keep the original design. From now on, Ping An Group and its professional companies will use the new brand logo and the brand slogan of “professionalism, make life easier”.

Ping An said that the renewal and upgrade of the brand logo aims to return to the origin of the company’s corporate culture, and to inherit and carry forward the core cultural concept of “professionalism creates value”. “Professional” means that through professional financial consultants, professional family doctors and professional pension housekeepers, we are committed to providing customers with a simple and convenient consumption experience that “saves worry, time and money”. “Value” means that based on profound insights into the Chinese market and consumers, adhere to “service first, integrity assurance” for customers, provide “career planning, live and work in peace and contentment” for employees, create “stable returns and asset appreciation” for shareholders, and contribute to the society. Fulfill “grateful feedback, build the country”, so as to continue to create maximum value for customers, shareholders, employees, and society.

For 34 years, Ping An of China has always adhered to the core cultural concept of “professionalism creates value” and the brand slogan of “professionalism makes life easier”. Giving simplicity and convenience to customers, and leaving complexity and difficulties to ourselves, we are committed to becoming an international leading comprehensive financial and medical health service provider that is preferred by customers, industry benchmark, and socially recognized. Through this brand identity upgrade, the company will spread the core cultural concept of “professionalism creates value” to more Ping An customers, employees, industries and the general public.

The five brand upgrades of Ping An since its establishment have confirmed the company’s strategic upgrade process from a single insurance business to “comprehensive finance + medical health“, which is a dual-round, technology-driven strategy. It also symbolizes the company’s brand and culture. evolution.

In 1992, Ping An Insurance Company changed its name to Ping An Insurance Company of China. The color of the company’s logo was changed from blue to green and red. Green symbolizes the humanistic care of the insurance industry; red symbolizes Ping An’s warm service. In 2002, Ping An upgraded its brand logo for the second time. The main text of the logo was changed from “Ping An Insurance Company” to “Ping An of China“. At the same time, the slogan “Professional Value” and the core concept of “Professionalism Creates Value” were introduced in the brand logo for the first time. Since then, it has been deeply rooted in Ping An’s brand culture. With the further improvement of the comprehensive financial layout, in 2008, Ping An updated its brand logo with the slogan “Insurance·Banking·Investment”. In 2018, in line with the company’s strategy, the slogan was upgraded to “Finance·Technology“.

Entering 2022, facing the new era, new opportunities and new challenges, Ping An’s new value culture will keep pace with the times, and Ping An’s brand building will return to its origins. A high degree of integration of brand building and cultural building.

Continuing to practice the development concept of “professionalism, making life easier”, Ping An is committed to solving the people’s problems of “annoyance, trouble and money” by providing one-stop comprehensive financial, medical and health services, so that customers can enjoy “Worry-free, time-saving and money-saving” financial and medical consumption experience. As of the first quarterly report of 2022, the number of individual customers of the group exceeded 223 million, an increase of 0.7% from the beginning of the year; the number of contracts per customer was 2.94, an increase of 1.0% from the beginning of the year.

Thanks to the long-term practice of “Professional Value Creation”, Ping An will be ranked the world‘s most valuable insurance brand for 6 consecutive years in 2022, and will also be ranked 49th among the 2021 BrandZTM Top 100 Global Brand Values, ranking first among global banking and insurance institutions No. 1, ranking No. 1 among global insurance brands for six consecutive years.

