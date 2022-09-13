Securities Times Network News, Ping An Securities pointed out that A-shares will continue to fluctuate in the short term, and there are still twists and turns in the fundamental upward recovery; the market turnover has declined, the inflow of incremental funds is slow, the characteristics of the stock game are obvious, and the style convergence is expected to continue. Structurally, it is recommended to focus on individual stock opportunities with relatively reasonable valuations, marginal improvements in policies or fundamentals, or high economic resilience.