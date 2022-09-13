Home Business Ping An Securities: A-shares will continue to fluctuate in the short term, and style convergence is expected to continue – yqqlm
Ping An Securities: A-shares will continue to fluctuate in the short term, and style convergence is expected to continue

by admin
Ping An Securities: A-shares will continue to fluctuate in the short term, and style convergence is expected to continue
Ping An Securities: A-shares will continue to fluctuate in the short term, style convergence is expected to continue

2022-09-13 08:12

Source: Securities Times Network

Author: Wu Xiaohui

Securities Times Network

Wu Xiaohui

2022-09-13 08:12

Securities Times Network News, Ping An Securities pointed out that A-shares will continue to fluctuate in the short term, and there are still twists and turns in the fundamental upward recovery; the market turnover has declined, the inflow of incremental funds is slow, the characteristics of the stock game are obvious, and the style convergence is expected to continue. Structurally, it is recommended to focus on individual stock opportunities with relatively reasonable valuations, marginal improvements in policies or fundamentals, or high economic resilience.

Disclaimer: Securities Times strives for true and accurate information. The content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice. Operational risks are based on this.

    Ping An Securities: A-shares will continue to fluctuate in the short term, style convergence is expected to continue

    Wu Xiaohui

    2022-09-13

