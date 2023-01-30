Securities Times Net News, Ping An Securities pointed out that liquor sales are picking up, and demand is strong during the Spring Festival peak season. With the increase in the flow of people returning home during the Spring Festival, the consumption of liquor such as visiting relatives and friends has resumed, and the demand for banquets that was suppressed by the epidemic in the early stage has been supplemented, and the sales of liquor have been significantly improved. In terms of prices, high-end liquor and mass liquor recovered the fastest. The demand for high-end liquor as a gift during the Spring Festival was strong, and mass liquor benefited from the increase in the number of people returning home, and it was frequently used in the scene of visiting relatives and friends. The Spring Festival, as the peak season for traditional liquor sales, has effectively digested the inventory of distributors, and the inventory of channels tends to be reasonable. We continue to be optimistic about the recovery opportunities of the entire sector and recommend long-term layout. It is recommended to focus on three main lines. One is high-end and sub-high-end wine companies with strong demand. We recommend Kweichow Moutai, Wuliangye, Shede Liquor, and Shanxi Fenjiu. The second is leading wine companies in Jiangsu and Anhui that have been less affected by the epidemic. Yanghe shares, and the third is a liquor company that benefits from mass consumption and the expansion of light bottle wine. It is recommended to pay attention to Golden Seed Wine and Shunxin Agriculture.