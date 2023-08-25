Pinggu peaches now available in Hong Kong and Macau within 72 hours

Pinggu District Introduces Faster Delivery of Fresh Peaches to Hong Kong and Macau

News from our newspaper (Reporter Zhu Songmei, Correspondent Ma Chengyuan) – Pinggu District in China recently held a promotion event in Hong Kong to showcase its freshly harvested peaches. The event was attended by political and business leaders from Hong Kong and Macau, as well as over 100 entrepreneurs from various industries including agricultural technology, logistics e-commerce, leisure, and cultural tourism. The focus of the event was to seek development opportunities together. The major highlight of the event is the introduction of a new logistics system that enables Pinggu peaches to reach Hong Kong and Macau within just 72 hours.

The person in charge of Pinggu District stated that starting this year, consumers in Hong Kong and Macau can conveniently purchase Pinggu peaches online and receive the goods within 72 hours. This efficiency is made possible by the district’s strong logistics system. In recent years, the implementation of the Jingping comprehensive logistics hub has allowed Pinggu District to fully utilize the benefits of modern logistics networks. This has led to the establishment of a complete and efficient logistics service that covers the entire supply chain, including picking at the origin, sorting and packaging, cold chain logistics, and distribution into the market.

Additionally, Pinggu District has introduced a new product called “Wenchuang Peach” specifically for the Hong Kong and Macau markets. This product meets the personalized customization needs of consumers. By utilizing fruit tree management technology, Pinggu Datao can present different patterns, such as “Fu, Lu, Shou, Jubilee,” on the peaches. Furthermore, consumers in Hong Kong and Macau can also access information about the intelligent production and refined management of the peaches through the Internet.

During the promotion meeting, Pinggu District signed cooperation agreements with five prominent companies, including ESR Group Limited, E-Shang Group, Skylark Technology Company, Maersk Supply Chain Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd., China Resources Group Runhui Investment Company, and Xiaozhou Technology. The total investment amount for these agreements is approximately 3.7 billion yuan.

The delightful news of Pinggu peaches reaching Hong Kong and Macau within 72 hours indicates a significant step forward for regional trade and showcases the district’s commitment to enhancing its agricultural exports. Pinggu District’s efforts to improve logistics efficiency and meet consumer demands are expected to further boost the local economy and create new opportunities for business collaborations.

The picture shows Pinggu peaches entering Hong Kong Aeon Supermarket for sale.

