Pininfarina has a new chief creative officer

He is the world famous automotive designer Felix Kilbertus. Felix will be the Group-wide creative and strategic lead on all aspects of Design (Mobility, Product & Experience Design, Architecture). Reporting directly to ad Silvio Angori, he will supervise all the Pininfarina design teams located in the various geographical areas (Italy, China, America).

At Pininfarina, Felix will join a multicultural team of stylists and designers with skills of rare value. Together, they will solidify the company’s global leadership position in design and focus on guiding clients into the future of mobility, architecture and experience design. Pininfarina’s strategy focuses on the future needs of society and people and the continuous fusion of physical and digital reality, or rather the “phygital” nature of design development.

A long experience in the four-wheel sector

With a 20-year career in automotive design, Felix most recently held the position of Head of Exterior Design at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, where he has been responsible for the design development of the brand’s product range since 2017, leading a team of creative in Munich, Germany and at Goodwood, UK. Felix previously held senior design positions at Renault, Nissan, Fiat and also Pininfarina, where he was lead designer from 2011 to 2014.

Born in Austria 44 years ago, his creative journey took him to France, Japan, Italy and Germany. He started his long and brilliant international career after completing Masters in Transportation Design (Strate College, France) and Industrial Design (UAID, Austria). In 2003, he started as an exterior designer at Renault Design, where he continued to hold positions in various studios until 2011, focusing on advanced and production projects. From 2008 to 2010, he joined the Nissan Global Design Center in Atsugi, Japan as part of an exchange within the Renault-Nissan alliance, working on concepts for the Nissan and Infiniti brands.

In 2011 he joined the Pininfarina style center in Cambiano, Turin, as team leader for the development of exterior design. Among the many projects, he led the design process, and oversaw the external styling, of the BMW Pininfarina Gran Lusso Coupé concept, presented at Villa D’Este 2013. His design adventure continued at the FIAT Style Center in Turin, with a new challenge: from 2014 to 2017 Felix worked as Exterior Chief Designer responsible for the development of the exterior design of passenger vehicles of the Fiat brand.

Starting April 17, 2023, Felix will therefore take on the role previously held by Kevin Rice, who left the company last December.