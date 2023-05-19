Pinko strengthens itself in accessories: the brand studies the landing on the Stock Exchange

Pinko strengthens itself in the footwear and handbags sector. The target? Landing on the Stock Exchange

He wants to see us along, Pinkothe fashion brand based in Fidenza (Parma) specializing in clothing female. And to do so, he is at the starting blocks of an ambitious, very ambitious race that will cross the product field but also that of business and distribution. With a totally utopian objective, the landing on the stock exchange. Without haste, but without stopping, Pinko – who closed 2022 with revenue a 285 million euros (+18% on 2021) and an ebitda of 58 million – aims to almost double the current turnover in the three-year period, thanks to a strategy that will include the strengthening of the accessories and footwear segment, the repositioning of the distribution network with a focus on Italy and international development from America to the Apac area.

“Our history changed a lot from 2019 to 2021. A good team with high potential was set up, above all we reacted very well to the dramatic period of Covid; Now we see a line of progression, in 2023 the idea is to reach 330 million. We have the possibility of maintaining this trajectory until 2025-26 when we will reach 500 million in business” explains to Milano Finanza the president and CEO Pietro Negra.

Growth, of turnover but also of prices: “We have grown by 20% as an average price”, together with the raising of the quality of its products. “And it is also the direction that the consumer requires” observes Negra. Also defined financial plans. “Now we are thinking of opening minority capital shares. Have an industrial partner at 20-25% it can facilitate the achievement of the objectives for 2026” points out the manager.

