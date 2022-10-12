Listen to the audio version of the article

Discovery and research. Pinterest is a platform for users looking for inspiration and to create new projects. It is a place of discovery for anyone who wants to build a life they love and plan for their future. For brands, Pinterest is also a space where the public arrives with an open mind, ready to come in contact with new ideas, new brands and above all, well-intentioned to make new purchases, including buying cars.

About ten million active users in the automotive sector

With around ten million users interacting with automotive-themed content on the platform, Pinterest is the perfect destination for car enthusiasts. Throughout the year, Pinners interact with this type of content on the platform: from discovering new trends, to updating their cars to face different adventures, to discovering new cars or brands. Eight out of ten car shoppers say Pinterest is the perfect platform for discovering new automotive brands and products – 54% more than other social media competitors.

And users are ready to proceed with the purchase once they find inspiration for what they want.

Pinterest is the platform for meeting Gen Z

Generation Z (born between 1997 and 2012) is one of the fastest growing audiences on Pinterest. This generation turns to the platform as it begins to become independent and make important decisions about their future. Many of the Gen Zs use the platform to plan the stages of their lives, and it is precisely for this reason that Gen Z and Gen Y (also called Millennials, born between 1981 and 1996) use Pinterest: to find inspiration, own new styles and keep up with the trends of the moment, even when

they buy a car. This is reflected in the 20% increase in Gen Z who are more likely to research cars online before buying. The increased engagement in automotive content on the platform gives brands the opportunity to reach Pinterest users from the moment they start thinking about the type of car they want to buy.