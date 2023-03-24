Malik Ducard has been Chief Content Officer (CCO) at Pinterest since 2021. Business Insider caught up with him for an interview. Pinterest

Pinterest positions itself as a “platform for positivity and inspiration” and wants to stand out from other social networks. But can this work? Malik Ducard is Chief Content Officer (CCO) at Pinterest. In an interview with Business Insider, he says, among other things, that Pinterest is all about users seeing the time spent on the platform as meaningful. Pinterest’s algorithm is therefore not designed to ensure that users spend as much time as possible on the platform.

The online platform Pinterest has been around since 2010. Users can create their own online pinboards there, on which they can collect posts on a specific topic, for example. So Pinterest works like a kind of visual search engine. At the same time, Pinterest is a relevant platform for content creators who are also active on Instagram, Tiktok and other social networks.

The operators of the platform emphasize again and again that they want to offer a thoroughly positive place on the Internet with Pinterest. According to them, Pinterest’s mission is to give people the inspiration they need to “create a life they love”.

Business Insider spoke to Pinterest’s chief content officer (CCO), Malik Ducard, about how Pinterest is different from other social media platforms, the responsibilities it wants to take in doing so, and whether this model is even worthwhile.

Ducard lives in Los Angeles, has been working for Pinterest since the end of 2021 and before that worked for YouTube for a long time. Business Insider met him in March 2023 at Pinterest’s Berlin office.

Business Insider: Mr. Ducard, for years there has been an enormous struggle for what is probably the most valuable asset on the Internet: the attention of users. How is Pinterest involved?

Malik Ducard: The answer to this question is one of the reasons I came to Pinterest. We have established a system that prioritizes content that is positive and inspiring. What sets us apart from other platforms is that we’re not trying to get people to stay on Pinterest at any cost. Instead, our focus is on making it feel good to spend time on Pinterest. Pinterest is meant to be meaningful and meaningful.

BI: And how does that work?

Ducard: One of the most important functions on Pinterest is that users can secure specific pins on their own pinboards. We’ve found that this process is strongly associated with a sense of inspiration – because the user decides that the content means something to them and is worth coming back to later. Only recently did we published a study by the University of California, Berkeley, which shows that all the positive feelings this process induces can help reduce stress and make you feel more emotionally stable. So we are constantly working on optimizing the algorithm so that it is even better at showing users content that they find positive and enriching.

We don’t want to imitate other platforms.

Malik Ducard (CCO Pinterest)

BI: Other platforms are also constantly optimizing their algorithms to better adapt to the user. Tiktok is particularly successful in this field. Nevertheless, this is not always positive for users. Use can produce neurological responses similar to those found in addiction, so it can become addictive. What is Pinterest doing to prevent this?

Ducard: The idea and the basic principle of Pinterest are opposed to this. When you go to Pinterest, you usually have a word or topic in mind. For example, someone is looking for an idea for something they want to build or do handicrafts – and this is always a process that usually ends at some point. On Pinterest, users first get various suggestions in order to then decide on something specific. And then the app is closed and the idea is implemented in real life.

BI: Other social media platforms such as Instagram or Tiktok try to prevent exactly that – and are also successful in doing so. Although Pinterest has been around since 2010 and Tiktok only since 2016, Tiktok has almost twice as many users. Don’t you sometimes feel like you have to keep up with Pinterest?

Ducard: That would mean that we would have to try to imitate other platforms and that’s exactly what we don’t want. We have our own concept and try to have our very own place in the world. Incidentally, we don’t see ourselves as a social media platform at all. Pinterest is more of a personal media – people don’t go to Pinterest primarily to network with others, but to pursue their own interests. More than 450 million users do this every month.

BI: But does this concept pay off?

Ducard: Absolutely! It’s like this: If you open Pinterest, you’re looking for something. So the intention to make or buy something is already there beforehand. Our research has shown that almost half of users see Pinterest as a place to shop. That’s exactly what brands are looking for, and that’s what makes Pinterest very attractive to advertisers as well. In addition, as a platform, we don’t chase trends. This means that our content is not immediately outdated and that posts can sometimes be found years later if they offer the user relevant content. This works because we are not a social network, but are used more like a search engine.

BI: Pinterest keeps emphasizing that it wants to be a platform that supports its creators. For some time now, the industry has been thinking more and more about models in which creators could receive money from the respective platforms so that they are not only dependent on advertising cooperations. This is also to prevent creators from switching to other platforms. Is Pinterest planning something similar?

Ducard: The most common feedback we get from our creators is that they want better monetization opportunities on the platform. So we are constantly working on making cooperation easier and more automated. But a really big focus of ours is making Pinterest a good place: not just for pinners [Anmerkung der Redaktion: So bezeichnet Pinterest seine Nutzer], but also for creators. You should like to be with us. We believe that this has to be a holistic approach. Already, Pinterest is attractive to creators because their content can stay active long after it’s released. If this content is linked to an affiliate program, it means that creators can earn money with it for a long time. But almost most important to us is that creators tell us they feel safe on Pinterest.

We firmly believe that the internet needs a positive place. And that is ultimately the result of many small and large decisions.

Mail Ducard (CCO PInterest)

BI: What does that mean?

Ducard: With Pinterest, we’ve managed to create a place where the majority of the comments are positive and supportive. Our creators confirm this again and again. What other online platform can claim that?

BI: For many platforms, the many hate comments are a real problem because users are starting to associate negative feelings with using the platforms.

Ducard: Yes, that’s a big deal. You know, we firmly believe that the internet needs a positive place. And that is ultimately the result of many small and large decisions. For example, a few months ago we decided to ban advertising for diet products from Pinterest because it gives users a distorted body image and can make them feel bad. We see great responsibility in the design of Pinterest. And I would like to say this: We are proud of what we have created.