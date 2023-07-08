Home » Piombino, first commercial cargo of methane delivered
Piombino, first commercial cargo of methane delivered

So many controversies, so many demonstrations, so many debates, but in the end it happened: Eni delivered today a load of 90 million cubic meters of methane to the Snam regasification terminal in Piombino, and it is the first commercial load unloaded. The operations follow the completion of the test phase.

According to Eni, this delivery “confirms the value of gas as a reliable energy source, capable of ensuring a response to growing energy demands and at the same time supporting the energy transition”.

The cargo was produced at the Sonatrach liquefaction plant in Betihoua, Algeria. The partnership with Sonatrach and Algeria plays a central role in Eni’s strategy of diversifying supplies and expanding the gas portfolio, with investments in projects that allow for an increase in the volumes available for the Italian and European markets.

Eni aims to grow its regasification activities with contracted volumes exceeding 18 million tonnes in 2026, more than double compared to 2022.

