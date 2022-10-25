Listen to the audio version of the article

The president of the Tuscany Region, Eugenio Giani, as extraordinary commissioner of the government, signed on October 25 the authorization for the installation of the regasification plant which will remain in the port of Piombino for three years. “It will be at the service of 60 million Italians,” Giani underlined during a press conference.

«Snam – said Giani – will be able to position the ship in the port of Piombino and precisely in the north dock, on the east quay 300 meters long. The ship is 297 meters long and 40 meters wide, the quay is therefore suitable for absolute punctuality of measurements. with a draft of 20 meters, to the positioning of the ship, thus putting it in a position to transport the gas and then to introduce it into the pipeline ».

Between now and next April, when the full operation of the gas injection into the national pipeline is expected, the adaptation works will be carried out. “The gas flow – underlined President Giani – will be important, a flow rate of 5 billion cubic meters, an important flow rate compared to the 29 billion that the gas pipeline from Russia currently offers”.

The procedure for the green light

“Tuscany – Giani then pointed out – when the ship will be in operation in mid-April will be able to say that it will allow with its contribution, 10 billion cubic meters of gas, more than a third of what was Russian gas”. Giani specified that he would authorize Snam taking into account the requirements that the various bodies indicated by participating in the conference of services and to give an account of the agreement, as commissioner, reached with the Tuscany Region which is the resolution of the Giunta approved yesterday where the Piombino memorandum is expected. The process began with the presentation of the Snam project and continued until the end of the Services Conference last Friday. From tomorrow Snam can proceed to install the preparatory works for the arrival of the regasification ship in the quay of the port of Piombino, so that it can rest steadily and to reach the national gas network.