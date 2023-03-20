Listen to the audio version of the article

The Golar Tundra regasifier ship, destined to meet gas needs in the coming winter and in the ones to come after the cut in supplies from Russia, has been moored since Sunday evening, March 19 (after a maneuver described as “perfect” by insiders ) in the port of Piombino, where today, March 20, the general manager of Snam rete Gas, Massimo Derchi, the managing director of Snam Fsru Italia (the division that deals with storage and regasification units), Elio Ruggeri, and the extraordinary commissioner for the Piombino regasification terminal Eugenio Giani, president of the Tuscany Region.

The ship awaits the first load of liquid gas which will be purchased directly from Snam (the 170,000 cubic meter auction will expire on March 28) to carry out the test runs of the regasification plant, scheduled for the end of April. In mid-May, as confirmed by Derchi and Ruggeri, the actual activity will begin.

In the meantime, however, the leading gas transport and storage company is concluding the auction to assign the regasification capacity for the next 20 years: these are 43 slots of 170,000 cubic meters for which the envelopes were presented by the shippers within 12 today, Monday 20 March. The candidates should include the large Italian gas operators, from Eni to Edison, from Enel to A2A, but also the large international operators such as BP, Total, Exxon, Trafigura.

The question of the appeal to the Tar remains in the background, which will be pronounced on July 5, with the plant already in operation. In the press conference, the president of the Tuscany Region Eugenio Giani said that, in the event that the Lazio Regional Administrative Court in the hearing on the merits scheduled for July 5, were to accept the appeal presented by the Municipality of Piombino “what happens in these cases will happen, i.e. the ship has left, it will be in operation and therefore it will continue to go ».