Go on with a few gasps. The first meeting of the conference of services was held in Florence on 19 September in which 36 entities participate, called to evaluate the project of the regasification vessel that the Government has decided to install in the port of Piombino (Livorno) to cope with the decline in Russian supplies. , and which Snam has already purchased.

The stages

The conference of services will also have to analyze the sustainability of the project, given that – on the basis of the accelerated procedure provided for by the aid decree – the environmental impact assessment (Via), usually envisaged for major works, will not be carried out. So far, 62 observations and notes have been received by the extraordinary commissioner for the regasification plant, the president of the Tuscany Region, Eugenio Giani, which will be answered through counter arguments. Giani has always guaranteed that it will issue the concession for the regasification plant, within the legal deadline of 27 October, only for the duration of three years, and not for the 25 years requested by Snam, and only if the company indicates where the ship will anchor ( offshore) at the end of the three-year period. But the commissioner loosened his grip: if Snam does not indicate the definitive location of the ship by October 27, it will still give the go-ahead but “on time”: it will expire within a month if Snam does not indicate the offshore destination. of services, the only net closure of the plant came from the Municipality of Piombino, which was opposed from the beginning, while various subjects have made proposals and observations to which Snam will have to respond. According to Giani “at the table we saw a constructive spirit on the part of the various entities”.

The themes on the table

Among the in-depth themes there are environmental ones, those related to safety and also issues related to the landscape, including the color of the Golar Tundra ship, urged by the Superintendency. The other strategic element is the ten-point memorandum, worth around 600 million euros, which Giani presented to the Government as a counterpart for hosting the regasification plant. Among the works that Tuscany asks to be carried out there are road 398 to enter the port of Piombino without passing through the city center; the reclamation of the Jsw steel plant (which previously occupied 900 hectares and with the future electric furnaces it will be able to operate on 200 hectares); the development of renewable energies; interventions for the cultural enhancement of the territory; the reduction of the energy bill for the citizens of Piombino. “I will put the memorandum in the State-Region agreement – said Giani – and in the concession, if the new government has not yet taken office, I will attach the text of the agreement”. The transition between the old government, with which the president of Tuscany had made even verbal agreements, and the new government still to be formed, is a delicate step for Giani.

The next appointment

The services conference has been updated on 7 October. The state bodies will express a single opinion on the regasification plant on 13 October in Rome. On 21 October the conference will be reconvened, Giani announced, “to arrive at the definitive opinion of authorization or not, if there were no conditions, within the terms of the law, that is, on 27 October”. The mayor of Piombino, Francesco Ferrari, warned: «Let’s see if this administrative procedure ends with an okay because whoever puts that okay takes on great responsibility. We will evaluate any recourse to the judicial authority because there are great shortcomings and contradictions in Snam’s documentation ».