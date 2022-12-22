Listen to the audio version of the article

The Lazio Regional Administrative Court has rejected the precautionary request presented by the Municipality of Piombino (Livorno) against the installation of the regasification terminal in the port of the city. The appeal had been presented by the mayor Francesco Ferrari (Fdi) against the decision of the government commissioner for infrastructure work, the president of the Tuscany Region, Eugenio Giani.

Hearing on the merits on 8 March

The Tar has set the public hearing of 8 March 2023 for the discussion of the merits of the appeal. “The conditions for granting the precautionary measure do not exist”, the administrative judges established in the order. The decision came the day after the hearing which was presided over by councilor Alfonso Graziano who replaced the president Silvestro Maria Russo as head of the third section of the Administrative Court, suspended four days ago from his duties for a year as part of the investigation into the corruption involving the administrative Tar of Lazio.

The Municipality of Piombino, assisted by the lawyers Michele Rosario Luca Lio and Michele Greco, had requested the suspension of the commissioner’s order n. 140 of 10.25.2022. The construction site has already started, while the regasification terminal should go into operation next spring.

“No evidence of obvious anomalies”

The judges observed that «at the outcome of the first examination of the documentation offered, the process that led to the adoption of the provision burdened did not give evidence of obvious anomalies in the development of the procedure nor of incontrovertible investigative deficiencies capable of supporting, before reach the complete resolution of the merits, the suspension of the contested measures”, as well as noted that “the feared risks for public safety related to the regasification terminal are, at present, not topical having regard to the fact that before the start of the exercise of the activities the Definitive Safety Report and the Integrated Environmental Authorization must be acquired and that, with reference to the works started in the SIN area, no significant contingencies or critical issues have emerged regarding the conduct of the activities which will have to continue to be carried out in compliance with the articulated prescriptions and recommendations made by the competent bodies and merged into the Ordi Commissioner n° 140 of 25.10.2022». In the appeal, the Municipality of Piombino had supported the “manifest unsuitability of the Golar Tundra ship, from a structural point of view, to operate in safety”.

Up and running next spring

The Piombino regasification terminal has a capacity of approximately 5 billion cubic meters and is considered by industry experts as a fundamental defense for tackling the 2023-2024 winter, given the possible difficulties that will arise for filling storage after the current cold season. Snam, which bought the ship in recent months, has not officially commented, but circles close to the company are leaking satisfaction and the conviction of working to have the gas available within the deadline, i.e. the arrival of the ship in March and entry into financial year at the end of April or May next year.’