piqd | Another blockage

My very first reaction to this article: Another blockage! A blockade on the way to the energy transition! Word should have gotten around that the time to act is getting scarcer from day to day.

I read this taz interview by Reiner wandler with the Spanish environmental consultant Luis Bolonio, who is involved with the “Allianz Energie undgebiet” (Aliente), among other things. It is about the resistance of local Spanish groups against large-scale solar power plants, which are intended to make Spain a major exporter of solar energy in the EU – e.g. B. also to cover the energy needs of the Federal Republic of Germany’s economy.

The resistance does not come from the camp of defenders of fossil energy production, but from the ranks of people who have understood the need for an energy transition. However, they are concerned with the question of who determines the restructuring of the energy industry and who then subsequently benefits from it. The unwieldy and resistant Spanish groups once again remind that the energy transition is not abstract climate policy, but tangible economic policy, which deals with the well-known question of the relationship between democracy and economy, power and property and the distribution of the profits generated. Questions that have been on the agenda since the beginning of industrialization and that have not yet been adequately answered and that are once again coming to the fore with the energy transition. This makes this interview, despite its bulkiness, a text that I can recommend.