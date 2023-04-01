First the Berlin referendum on climate policy failed, then the traffic light coalition drastically reduced the climate policy goals. For many who are aware of the explosive nature of global warming, this has triggered frustration and bitterness (including me) and some reactions from the traffic light coalition have caused irritation. According to the statement by Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner to Maybrit Illner, the citizens are ultimately responsible for the current climate movement, because politics only follows the will of the voters. “Rarely has the climate regression been formulated as well as by @c_lindner at @maybritillner,” said the deputy editor-in-chief of DIE ZEIT, Bernd Ulrich, aptly commenting on this statement Twitter.

Mario Sixtus lined up on Lindner’s statement Twitter I came up with the following thesis, which I can understand very well: “The goal of the #FDP climate policy is to unsettle the citizens so that they can muddle around in their fossil dependency for as long as possible. Hence the fantasizing of #efuels and #hydrogen heating systems and the talk of #technology openness instead of clear rules.” Lobby politics at the highest level, so to speak!

Against this background, I read Kersten Augustin’s taz article recommended here with great interest. Augustin asks about the reasons for the current climate policy situation. I like that he doesn’t give simple answers à la Christian Lindner, but also doesn’t fall into the opposite conclusion and blame “politics” alone for the current unsatisfactory situation.

Rather, the actual topic that is at stake flashes between the lines of his contribution: economic policy – ​​i.e. the economic side of the energy transition that is indispensable in terms of climate policy. This applies to both companies and citizens. The author could have phrased that more clearly. Instead, he prefers to speak of the social question. But that is also an economic question.

Augustin describes very well how politics works with regard to controversial issues in the Federal Republic and thus opens the view for overcoming the current climate-political stagnation or perhaps also regression in Germany. His conclusion is: