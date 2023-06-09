piqd | Graying economies

A topic that has been smoldering for a long time (usually in the background), which becomes conscious from time to time (e.g. when there is a shortage of workers) and then disappears from view again in the face of current disasters – the aging of developed societies in particular. In any case, it has never really arrived in the consciousness of a possibly last generation. It’s not just the problem of the shrinking economy that we’re facing. This means that all of our social institutions are beginning to falter.

The ECONOMIST initially takes Italy and Japan as hangers for the demographic decline and its economic consequences:

In both countries, the fertility rate (the number of children a typical woman has in her lifetime) fell below 2.1 in the 1970s. This level is called the replacement rate, which keeps a population stable over time. Anything lower will eventually result in declining populations, which has been the case in both Italy and Japan for about a decade. … Earlier this year, Japan’s Prime Minister Kishida Fumio warned that the country was “on the verge of being unable to sustain its social functions” due to the lack of babies.

But these countries are not the only and no longer the most extreme examples of demographic decline. Also in Germany the number of births fell sharply in the 1960s and in 2020 the birth rate was only “1.53 children per woman. It is – after a brief increase between 2014 and 2016 – down for the fourth year in a row.”

South Korea, as the most frightening example, had a fertility rate of just 0.8 in 2022. Is this rate below 1 means that the next generation will be less than half the size of its parent generation. While it was still forecast in 2012 that South Korea’s population would fall from 52 million today to 41 million by the end of the current century, more recent forecasts point to this

indicates that the population will fall by more than half to just 24 million over the same period.

South Korea is certainly the most glaring case, but the latest data and forecasts make it clear that the demographic decline is going global.

In 2010, 98 countries and territories had fertility rates below 2.1. By 2021, that number had risen to 124, more than half the countries for which the UN collects data…. By 2030, she expects the number to reach 136.

In the past, the age structure of the population was built up like a pyramid – each new generation was more numerous than its predecessors – the pyramid is now turning on top. Older generations are being replaced by increasingly smaller cohorts. This process can be observed in large parts of the world. For example is

the number of Chinese aged 21-30 has already fallen from 232 million at its peak in 2012 to 181 million in 2021. This decline will accelerate rapidly in the 2040s, leaving China with fewer than 100 million people in this age group by the mid-2050s. Europe’s population in this age category will fall from around 85 million to under 60 million over the same period.

Many of the more prosperous countries are trying to offset their declining birth rates through immigration. Which, however, requires cultural openness. And again and again political tensions generated.

But as demographic declines begin to affect more and more countries, educated migrants will be harder to find, especially as native population declines accelerate in many wealthy countries. For China, with a population of about 1.4 billion, the notion that enough immigrants could be found to reverse the effects of declining birth rates is downright absurd…

That means increasingly older populations will require higher spending (public or private) on pensions and health care everywhere. On the other hand, there will be fewer and fewer people of working age who can generate these resources.

The affluent world currently has about three people between the ages of 20 and 64 for every over 65. By 2050, that ratio will shrink to less than two to one. That requires a later retirement age, higher taxes, or both.

D still has the chance to take in young and well-trained migrants. But Politics and society react sluggishly and often inadequate.

But the social consequences of demographic shrinkage will be much more complex than what is directly heralded in lower economic growth. It could be the declining ability to innovate and increase productivity that proves even more fatal.

Younger people have more of what psychologists call “fluid intelligence,” which refers to the ability to solve new problems and grapple with new ideas. Older people have a “crystallized intelligence” based on a knowledge of how things work that has been built up over time. There are no exact cut-offs, but most studies suggest that fluid intelligence peaks in early adulthood and declines by age 30.

Societies certainly need both, often complementary, skills in their institutions and companies. Young people who find new ideas for new challenges and older professionals with a lot of experience. But in the innovation process, these are not equal. A decline in the ability to innovate in aging societies is therefore to be expected – a skill that is actually urgently needed to solve the demographic upheaval.

Some researchers believe such a demographically driven decline in innovation is already underway in parts of the world. James Liang, a Chinese economist and demographer, notes that entrepreneurship is significantly lower in older countries: an increase of one standard deviation in the median age in a country, equivalent to about 3.5 years, results in a 2 decrease in the entrepreneurship rate, 5 percentage points (the proportion of adults who start their own business). That’s a big effect considering the global entrepreneurship rate in 2010 was around 6.1%. … This phenomenon, according to Liang, could be the cause of Japan’s “entrepreneurial vacuum.” As recently as 2010, Japanese inventors led the world in granting patents in 35 major industries, according to the World Intellectual Property Organization, a United Nations agency. In 2021, Japan is only a leader in three industries. The country has not only fallen behind China, which now holds most of the top spots, but also behind America.

Innovation is also one of the ways to stop global warming. Aging societies could probably only do this to a limited extent. However, they also do not age so quickly that CO2 emissions are effectively reduced as a result. There have been expensive attempts to increase birth rates in many rich countries. They have been largely ineffective in halting the demographic decline. The age of helplessness seems very real to me. Hope dies last.

