piqd | Where is the German car industry headed?

For many years, this was the economic policy of the leading industrialized countries their production to Asia, mainly outsource to China.

Ideally, it was a win-win situation. The companies that now had production in China made more profits. Products became cheaper for consumers in the West. Wages and gross national product rose in the emerging countries.

No other country has benefited more from this megatrend than China. Has the country perhaps managed to turn the win-win situation into a zero-sum game in its favour? In any case, there are increasing signs that this type of globalization is undermining the economic hegemony and prosperity of the West in the long term.

Now, Philipp Mattheis takes a look at the automotive industry at BlingBling on the occasion of the annual auto show in Shanghai (which was closed to western visitors during the Corona pandemic). The fact that China is the largest automobile market remains unbroken – one Third of all passenger cars produced worldwide are sold in China. But in difference in the pre-pandemic era, Chinese electric motor brands are now taking center stage: Nio, BYD, Great Wall and Nio.



When the curtain on the pandemic lifted, China suddenly overtook its competitors Germany, the United States and South Korea. While the country exported 600,000 cars abroad in 2018, there are now 2.6 million. Only Japan has more. During the same period, the production of electric vehicles increased fivefold. Tesla still has a global market share of over 50 percent. The Chinese manufacturer SAIC follows in second place. In China itself, BYD dominates the business.

For Germany, this can quickly become an economic disaster. Around 800,000 jobs depend on the car industry in Germany. In addition to large companies such as VW, hundreds of medium-sized companies with their highly specialized products, especially in the south of our country, secure a large part of the highly paid jobs for the corporations. It’s true, it has such alarming voices in the German auto industry again and again when it came to China.

After all, it was feared, things could go the same way as with high-speed trains or the solar industry: the companies, first attracted by cheap production costs and later by the gigantic consumer market, would sell their technology to Chinese competitors, and then be outdone by them .

So far, that has never worked, the technological lead in combustion cars was probably too high. China’s chance only came with electromobility. And the strategy for it came from the very top.

Allegedly, President Xi Jinping announced in 2014 that the electric motor was the only chance to rise from a major automobile consumer to a producer. Between 2009 and 2022, the equivalent of $29 billion in government subsidies flowed into the industry.

At the same time, the necessary raw materials were secured in Africa or South America,

necessary for the manufacture of the batteries: lithium, nickel, cobalt. Investments along the New Silk Road/BRI in ports and rail routes have made access easier.

But this subsidy strategy was not state planning of production in the classic sense, but competition among national and international competitors.

As a result, the provinces began to compete with each other with subsidies to see who could bring a Chinese electric vehicle to market faster. As is often the case with state subsidies, these ended in the wrong place and thrived: thousands of cars were produced, but the most expensive part, the battery, which can account for up to 40 percent of the costs, was left out. Some of the vehicles never drove. But overall, the strategy worked.

The settlement of Tesla near Shanghai in 2018 should probably increase the competitive pressure on Chinese companies and make them fitter through the competition. And thus slowly decoupling them from the subsidies.

Mattheis names two other reasons for the success of Chinese manufacturers in their home market:

On the one hand, there is a different culture in dealing with the set of wheels. Internet connectivity with the ubiquitous WeChat app is more important to Chinese drivers than perhaps perfect road conditions. After all, everyday Chinese life can no longer be managed without WeChat.

Secondly, there is now a corresponding charging infrastructure in the Chinese metropolitan areas. “Both in terms of the purchase price and the operating costs, driving electrically in China is cheaper than cars with a combustion engine” …..

A third success factor is mastering virtually the entire value chain for batteries from raw materials to the end product. Western manufacturers and their states have obviously failed completely here.

First, the environmentally harmful mining of rare earths and other metals is shifted to China because they don’t want the dirt in their own country. One sees an authoritarian system dominating the supply chains necessary for the energy transition. And then the combustion engine is banned (from 2035) – the invention around which the German economy has revolved in a certain way in recent decades, and which has consistently generated the export surpluses that are necessary for a large welfare state.

The latter is certainly necessary in principle, but without a corresponding industrial alternative it may lead to “de-industrialization”

while being dependent on an authoritarian regime (which, by the way, is much more aggressive in its totalitarian claims than the Russian one).

There is a more worrying general trend – the relocation of former German conglomerates to China.

BMW sold almost 37 percent of its cars in China last year, VW almost 40 percent. BASF has announced that it will shut down production in Germany due to rising energy costs – and at the same time announced that it will invest ten billion in setting up a new network in Guangdong, in southern China. VW wants to invest a billion in an “innovation center” in China. …. First the production went to China, then the market was in China, and for a few years there hasn’t even been any research done in Germany. These are just “Chinese companies with German characteristics”.

It may be that this is only a limited trend, that the Chinese manufacturers will only dominate in the cheaper market segments and the German brands will keep the premium segment. Perhaps the other branches of industry will also be able to maintain their lead in terms of excellence. But that will, in my opinion, require more effort than can currently be seen. And whether we can achieve that with a four or even three-day week at this critical point in time – I doubt it…. We are at a bifurcation point where demographically, foreign policy and economically critical development paths are opening up. So maybe it’s not so appropriate to retire?