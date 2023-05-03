Home » Piquadro: 6,181 shares purchased between 24 and 28 April 2023
Piquadro: 6,181 shares purchased between 24 and 28 April 2023

Piquadro, well-known Italian manufacturer of leather goods, recently announced that it has increased its treasury share buyback programme. In the period between 24 and 28 April 2023, the company acquired a total of 6,181 treasury shares, with the aim of increasing the value of the share capital.

The shares were purchased at the average price of 1.8190 euro each, reaching a total value of 11,243.38 euro. This operation is part of the company’s strategy of investing in its capital and optimizing the management of its financial resources.

