Piquadro, an Italian excellence manufacturer of leather goods for work and leisure and listed on the FTSE Italia Small Cap index of the Italian Stock Exchange since October 2007, has announced carbon neutrality for the entire Group. This zero emissions milestone is part of the sustainability path undertaken over ten years ago by the Gaggio Montano company and accelerated with the green turning point of 2020, in which Piquadro launched the collection in 100% recycled materials, with nylon obtained by recycling nets from fishing and textile fibers destined for waste. In addition to this, Piquadro guarantees the origin of the raw material from increasingly responsible farms and tanneries and suppliers certified by the Leather Working Group, the independent international body that has developed the Sustainability protocol for the most widespread leather supply chain in the world. Not only. Piquadro’s sustainable commitment also passes through the territory and its communities, through the development of conscious tourism in its mountains.

In detail, on the basis of the data reported in the sustainability report drawn up for four years now, the Piquadro Group has defined a compensation plan for all emissions that will make the organization carbon neutral by the end of 2022.

This objective of offsetting the 1,896 tons of CO2 produced by the Group’s companies (Piquadro, The Bridge and Lancel) will be achieved through certified carbon credits, generated thanks to the reforestation of highly degraded areas of the Cerrado in Brazil, the most biodiverse tropical forest in the world. . The project, developed and managed by the Bolognese company Carbon Credits Consulting, allows the recovery and restoration of the native forest, while helping to defend biodiversity and improve the living conditions of local populations.

In addition to offsetting the Group’s carbon footprint through a reforestation project, Piquadro is implementing important measures to accelerate the energy transition and, with this in mind, has just completed the installation of a 173 kW photovoltaic system at its headquarters in Gaggio Montano. This project, carried out in collaboration with Enel X, will help reduce annual energy consumption by 46%, generating 190 MWh of solar electricity per year and avoiding the emission of 95 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere per year.

Recall that the so-called “carbon credits”, or compensation certificates, are the tool through which it is possible to mitigate the effects of the gigantic carbon footprint represented by the production of global CO2, the main cause of climate change. One carbon credit equals one tonne of CO2 avoided or taken from the atmosphere through the development of certified projects, including forestry projects that not only capture atmospheric CO2, thanks to chlorophyll photosynthesis of plants, but contribute to the benefit of biodiversity and communities of the project area, elements of extreme importance for Piquadro.