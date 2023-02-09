In the nine months ended 31 December 2022, Piquadro recorded a consolidated turnover of 126.8 million euro, an increase of 15.9% compared to the same period of the previous year.

With reference to the Piquadro brand, revenues amounted to 53.2 million (+18.3%), with sales in the wholesale channel up by 18.2% and in the DOS channel up by 23.4%. The Bridge brand generated revenues of 23.1 million (+23.9%), with sales in wholesale up by 28.5% and in DOS up by 27.6%. Finally, the Maison Lancel achieved revenues of 50.5 million (+10.3%), driven by the growth recorded in the DOS channel, equal to 15.2%.

From a geographical point of view, the Piquadro Group recorded a turnover of 57.6 million on the Italian market, equal to 45.4% of consolidated sales (44.6% of consolidated sales as at 31 December 2021), an increase of 18.2 % compared to the same period of the 2021/2022 financial year.

The European market generated a turnover of 65.5 million, equal to 51.6% of consolidated sales (vs 51.8%), up by 15.5% compared to the same period of the 2021/2022 financial year. The greatest growths were recorded in Germany, France and Spain. In the non-European geographical area (called “Rest of the world“) the turnover is equal to 3.7 million (2.9% of consolidated sales, vs 3.6% as at 31 December 2021).

The Net Financial Position of the Piquadro Group, in the period ended 31 December 2022, was negative and equal to 33.4 million, an improvement of approximately 3.5 million compared to December 2021. The adjusted NFP, net of the impact of ‘IFRS16, is positive and equal to approximately 14.6 million, compared to 13.9 million at the end of 2021.

“The data for the first nine months of the year confirm our expectations and record significant growth in turnover” stated Marco Palmieri, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Piquadro Group. “The start of the fourth quarter is confirming this positive trend and makes us confirm that we can assume the closure of the 2022-2023 financial year with a Group turnover between 170 and 175 million and an adjusted Ebitda close to 15 million”.