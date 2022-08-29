Investors’ doubts towards the Italian market are reflected not only in loss of 20.38% from the beginning of the year of the FTSE Mib but also in the real economy, particularly in the individual savings plans (PIR). These instruments, we recall, provide a tax advantage against the obligation that at least 70 percent of the portfolio is invested in financial instruments issued by Italian companies, that 30% of this percentage is invested in companies not included in the FTSE share index MIB (or equivalent) and 5% in companies not included in the FTSE Mid Cap Index (or equivalent). The PIR investment must also be maintained for at least 5 years. The PIRs were introduced by the 2017 budget law precisely to encourage companies, including small and medium-sized ones, to place negotiable securities on the markets.

According to the data collected by Il Sole 24 Ore, in fact, net inflows from traditional PIR funds (3.0) since the beginning of the year are negative for 137 millionafter falling by 63.1 million in July, by 76.2 million in June and by 158.6 million in May, but rising by 0.7 million in April and by 160 million in the first three months of the year.

PIR: the reasons for the negative net inflows since the beginning of the year

The high macro and geopolitical uncertainty caused by the Russia-Ukraine war and tensions between the United States and China in the Taiwan Strait are weighing on the Italian economy and price list, to which the fall of the Draghi government and the uncertainty about outcome of the political elections of 25 September.

“We believe that macro and political uncertainty over Italy will continue to weigh on net inflows for the next few months, before a recovery that we expect in the last part of the year / early 2023”, remarks Luigi de Bellisco-head of the Equita Studies Office.

Another reason for the large outflows can be found in probable profit taking: despite the fund’s performance since the beginning of the year (equity funds on average -18% since the beginning of the year, balanced -10.5%, flexible -13.5%, bonds -9.5%), those from 2017 remain positive and this may have prompted some subscribers to disinvest at the end of the minimum maintenance term of 5 years to obtain a profit, also benefiting from tax.

The exceptions with positive net inflows from the beginning of the year

No all the players, however, register outflows. Since the beginning of the year, Arca has raised 48 million, Mediolanum 40 million, Banca Generali 12.6 million. At the end of the first quarter of 2022, the assets managed by the PIRs amounted to a total of 19.8 billion (or 1.7% of the total volume of funds placed in Italy).

PIR: collection estimates for the coming months

Equita analysts expect net inflows on traditional PIRs this year to be around + € 100 million, bringing assets under management to € 19.2 billion. Although Italian mid-cap shares are currently trading at a more expensive price than the 3-year historical average, the fact that, according to a FABI analysis taken up by the weekend press, the financial wealth of Italians amounts to over € 5.3 trillion (among the largest in the European Union with a growth of almost 50% since 2011), bodes well for the resumption of investments in the local market and, consequently, in the PIRs. It would be enough to educate savers more financially, encouraging them to use the percentage of money left on current accounts and deposits on Italian and PIR assets, stable at 31% of the total assets. In fact, liquidity remains the preferred form of Italian savings allocation: cash grew by 48%, from € 1.1 trillion in 2011 to € 1.63 trillion in 2021.