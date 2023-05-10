Pirates of the Caribbean Island to buy for 91 million euros

A private island for 91 million euros: You can buy this island now. Engel & Völkers Bahamas

The real estate company Engel & Völkers is offering a 17-hectare private island for 91 million euros. The island includes five residences with an infinity pool, helipad and, among other things, a deep-sea dock for superyachts. Both film scenes from “Pirates of the Caribbean” and “James Bond” were filmed here.

Miles of sandy beach, jungle-like gardens and five residences with superyacht docks. That’s what the luxurious private island of Little Pipe Cay in the Caribbean offers – and it’s for sale.

The real estate company Engel & Völkers is marketing this exclusive retreat for 100 million US dollars (approx. 91 million euros). Bahamas. It may be worth the price for anyone who is interested: After all, the almost 17-hectare island has gained international fame through filming of everything from “Pirates of the Caribbean” to “James Bond”.

This is what the exclusive island in the Bahamas looks like

Engel & Völkers Bahamas

The self-sufficient island ‘Little Pipe Cay’ is part of the Exuma group of islands, located approximately 70 miles southeast of Nassau. It is accessible by plane from Florida from New Providence Island and by boat from Stanley Cay Island.

Lush natural treasures such as turquoise water, a dense jungle landscape and powder-white sandy beaches make Little Pipe Cay a picture-perfect Caribbean paradise.

The island offers “ultimate privacy” and unique leisure opportunities,” says Colin Lightbourn of Engel & Völkers Bahamas.

The 5000 square meter residential house in colonial style is surrounded by four guest villas with eleven bedrooms and twelve bathrooms on a total of over 22,000 square meters of living space.

This is what the living room looks like.

The island also includes a private helipad, an infinity pool and a spa.

Another special feature of Little Pipe Cay is the private deep-sea dock for superyachts.

There is also an extra long dock for boats of all sizes, a seaplane dock and jet skis and kayaks belonging to the island.

“This authentic Caribbean scenery has already been the backdrop for well-known Hollywood films such as James Bond or Pirates of the Caribbean,” says Colin Lightbourn.

The offer also includes accommodation for the staff and a 24-hour security service. Depending on the season, rental prices range from 75,000 to 95,000 US dollars per night (between around 68,000 and 86,000 euros).

The 365 islands of the Exumas are mostly uninhabited and are considered to be climatically and politically very stable.