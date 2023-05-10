Pirates of the Caribbean Island to buy for 91 million euros

The real estate company Engel & Völkers is offering a 17-hectare private island for 91 million euros.
The island includes five residences with an infinity pool, helipad and, among other things, a deep-sea dock for superyachts.
Both film scenes from “Pirates of the Caribbean” and “James Bond” were filmed here.
Miles of sandy beach, jungle-like gardens and five residences with superyacht docks. That’s what the luxurious private island of Little Pipe Cay in the Caribbean offers – and it’s for sale.
