Home » Pirelli, 2022 financial statements approved. Tanzi takes over the corporate general management
Business

Pirelli, 2022 financial statements approved. Tanzi takes over the corporate general management

by admin
Pirelli, 2022 financial statements approved. Tanzi takes over the corporate general management

Pirelli approves the 2022 budget in the assembly

Lshareholders’ meeting of Pirelli & C. approved, with over 99.9% of the capital represented, the 2022 financial statements closed with a net profit of the parent company of 252.5 million of euros and a consolidated net profit of 435.9 million of Euro; brings it back Telemarket.

It was also unanimously approved the distribution of a dividing of €0.218 per share ordinary, equal to a total dividend of 218 million euros gross of withholding taxes. The dividend will be paid on 26 July 2023 (with ex-dividend date 24 July and record date 25 July).

Read also: Pirelli, not just Golden Power: shock at the top. Surprise the CEO

Pirelli, postponed to July 31 the renewal of board appointments

Lshareholders’ meeting – in which 83.55% of the share capital with voting rights was present – was held at the Marchetti studio in Milan. The meeting approved, with a unanimous vote, also the decision of postpone the discussion of the other items on the agenda at the meeting already called for July 31st.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  5 major events in today's financial market: fourth-quarter earnings season kicks off Wall Street bank stocks plummet Provided by Investing.com

You may also like

Politics – Again protests against planned judicial reform...

Emilia-Romagna: over 50% of EU resources already committed...

Psycho trap tip – why 20 percent are...

Artificial intelligence, the EU regulation worries European companies:...

Internet – Twitter limits the number of tweets...

World’s New Energy Passenger Vehicles Trend: China Leads...

Electric car, postponed the plan to install 21,000...

China’s flagship project in Serbia: the red dust...

Carnival Venezia Arrives in Puerto Rico, Bringing Economic...

Company – Lambsdorff sees the possibility of Germany...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy