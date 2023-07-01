Pirelli, 2022 financial statements approved. Tanzi takes over the corporate general management

Pirelli approves the 2022 budget in the assembly

Lshareholders’ meeting of Pirelli & C. approved, with over 99.9% of the capital represented, the 2022 financial statements closed with a net profit of the parent company of 252.5 million of euros and a consolidated net profit of 435.9 million of Euro; brings it back Telemarket.

It was also unanimously approved the distribution of a dividing of €0.218 per share ordinary, equal to a total dividend of 218 million euros gross of withholding taxes. The dividend will be paid on 26 July 2023 (with ex-dividend date 24 July and record date 25 July).

Pirelli, postponed to July 31 the renewal of board appointments

Lshareholders’ meeting – in which 83.55% of the share capital with voting rights was present – was held at the Marchetti studio in Milan. The meeting approved, with a unanimous vote, also the decision of postpone the discussion of the other items on the agenda at the meeting already called for July 31st.

