Home Business Pirelli and the mystery of the Chinese shareholder: rumors of sale of the controlling stake
Business

Pirelli and the mystery of the Chinese shareholder: rumors of sale of the controlling stake

by admin
Pirelli and the mystery of the Chinese shareholder: rumors of sale of the controlling stake

Is the controlling stake in Pirelli up for sale? The Chinese of Sinochem, according to the Bloomberg agency, are allegedly evaluating the sale of the controlling stake in the tire manufacturer led by Marco Tronchetti Provera and listed on the Milan Stock Exchange. However, according to Bloomberg (quoting sources close to the dossier), a decision has not yet been taken. That was enough, however, to trigger a current of sales on the stock in Piazza Affari: immediately down by 4%, to then go back to -2.

Sinochem Holdings is reportedly considering selling its 37% stake in Pirelli to streamline its global portfolio. Sinochem Group and China National Chemical Corporation have merged and through Marco Polo manage the controlling share of the Italian group, while 27% is in the hands of institutional investors, 14% to Camfin di Tronchetti and 9% to Silk road fund. Finally, 5% belongs to the world leader of Brembo braking systems of the Bombassei family, which at the time justified its entry into Pirelli with the possibility (denied by Tronchetti) of studying synergies between the two groups.

Beijing-based Sinochem is said to be in the early stages of reviewing its stake in Pirelli and potential buyers, including private equity firms, have shown a preliminary interest in the stake in the Italian firm. The US agency recalls that the stake in Pirelli was purchased by the Chinese holding company, which ultimately answers to the political power of Beijing, for about 8 billion dollars in 2015, while today it has a market value of about 4.8 billion ( -20% only in the last year).

See also  For Edison seven small hydroelectric plants

It is not the first time that news has circulated about a possible disengagement of the Chinese from Pirelli, but then they promptly proved to be unfounded. This time, however, the multinationals in Beijing are grappling with the new government directives which push towards a reduction of their heavy exposure abroad and a refocusing on the core business. And Sinochem mainly deals with chemical products, agro-industry, petrochemical, machinery and plants for the environment. Although in addition to Pirelli, it is present in the tire sector with Aeolus Tire, listed in Shanghai,

In all this, a spokesman for Sinochem said that the group “is not aware of the news“. Whilst in Pirelli, which in effect would be the subject of the sale, mouths absolutely sealed.

You may also like

Kering sets wings in 2022: record sales and...

Monday February 20 – February 22: President Biden’s...

Forced hot search?Musk ordered Twitter to increase the...

Separation and divorce: new rules. What changes with...

Piazza Affari closes slowly (+0.1%), focus on US...

IEA Monthly Report: China’s economic recovery boosts global...

Renewables, EIB loan of 50 million for plants...

The number of charging infrastructure in my country...

Resolution 13 of 02/01/2023 – Assignment of a...

my country’s first methanol hydrogen production and hydrogenation...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy