Pirelli: appointment of new BoD – FinanzaOnline

The Shareholders’ Meeting of Pirelli & C. appointed the Board of Directors for the financial years 2023-2024-2025 (until approval of the financial statements at December 31, 2025) setting the number of members at 15, of which 9 independent.

Jiao Jian was appointed chairman of the Board of Directors by the Assembly.

With the appointment of the new Board of Directors, the office of Deputy-CEO Giorgio Luca Bruno expires, to whom no end-of-office indemnity will be paid.

To protect the group’s strategic and operational know-how, Giorgio Luca Bruno will remain bound, for the two years following the termination of his office as Director, to a non-competition agreement valid for the main countries in which Pirelli operates.

