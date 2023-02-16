Bloomberg, citing unidentified sources, reported that Sinochem would be in a preliminary phase of portfolio review which would include the sale of the 37% held in Pirelli.

Among the potential buyers there would be private equity funds that have already expressed a preliminary interest but the same source reports, however, that Sinochem could also proceed with partial placements on the market. According to Il Messaggero, the selling price requested by the Chinese would be around €6.5PS and Tronchetti would already be at work; KKR and 2 other US funds are mentioned among the potential interested parties. “We have always considered the placement of the 9% held by Silk Fund (which belongs to the Chinese state, whose share was spinoffed by Sinochem some time ago) more probable”, underlines Equita, but we do not exclude that these indiscretions are realistic knowing that Sinochem after the merger with ChemChina it has become quite a diversified conglomerate (with businesses ranging from agrochemicals, animal feed, petrochemicals and more).” “In the event of the sale of 37% we believe that whoever buys must in any case find an agreement with Tronchetti (which holds 14.1% of Pirelli through Camfin), given that the current governance also provides that the registered office and R&D centers cannot be moved out of Italy without the approval of 90% of the capital” continue the analysts of the Milanese Sim. “The movements that we have commented on several times in the last 2 years we believe can be interpreted as moves aimed at creating a hard core with an Italian majority precisely in the event of a disengagement by Sinochem (adding up the shares contributed by the Niu family in Camfin, in addition to those which directly holds, the call options subscribed by Camfin will reach 22%, or 27% including the 5% purchased from Brembo). In the event of a placement, we do not exclude the possibility that Camfin may acquire a share” they conclude.