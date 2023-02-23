Home Business Pirelli: estimated revenues between 6.6 and 6.8 billion in 2023
In the light of the results achieved in 2022 and the expected macroeconomic scenario, Pirelli expects for 2023 to achieve revenues of between ~6.6 and ~6.8 billion euros.

In detail, it expects volumes from stable to growing by ~+1%; an improving price/mix to ~+4.5% / ~+5.5% thanks to the price increases made in 2022 and those announced at the beginning of the year, as well as the improvement in the product mix; a foreign exchange impact between ~-4.5% / ~-3.5%.

Adjusted Ebit Margin is expected between >14% and ~14.5%. Efficiencies and the price/mix will offset the impact of the external scenario (raw materials, inflation and exchange rates).

With reference to the generation of net cash before dividends, a value between ~440 and ~470 million is expected, thanks to the operating performance and efficient management of working capital. This target includes the payment of long-term management incentives for the three-year period 2020-2022. It should be remembered that from 2024, following the transition to the “rolling” system, the payment of incentives will be on an annual basis with a substantial alignment expected between the impact on the income statement and cash outflow.

Expected investments are approximately 400 million (~6% of revenues). Finally, the net financial position is estimated to be around -2.35 billion, with a ratio between NFP/Adjusted Ebitda between ~1.65 /~1.7 times.

