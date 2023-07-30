Pirelli, first half of 2023 growing (4.1%) with 242.6 million in profits

Pirelli, semester up by 4.1% with 242.6 million in profits



Pirelli archives the half year with a net profit rising by 4.1% to 242.6 million euro (233.0 million euros in the first half of 2022). In the balance sheet data approved by the board of directors revenues amount to 3,437.5 million euros up by 7.5% compared to the first half of 2022 (+10.4% the organic change excluding the exchange rate effect of -2.9%): theAdjusted EBIT is 517.4 million euros, up by 7.4% compared to the first half of 2022, with a margin of 15.1%. ”The improvement of price/mix and efficiencies – underlines the group’s official press release – they more than compensated for the impact of the external scenario (raw materials, inflation and exchange rates)”.

Read also: Terna, first half boom: 1.48 billion in revenues (+12%) and record investments

Il net cash flow before dividends shows a -534.9 million euros, substantially stable compared to the first half of 2022 (-€463.7 million in the first half of 2022) excluding the impact of the three-year LTI 2020-2022 management incentive plan. The net financial position as at 30 June 2023 was -3,087.5 million euros (-3,530.7 million euros as at 30 June 2022 and -2,552.6 million euros as at 31 December 2022), the company said.

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

