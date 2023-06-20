Home » Pirelli: Giorgio Bruno leaves after government decision, Camfin names Casaluci CEO
by admin
Giorgio Bruno, deputy CEO of Pirelli and designated successor to Marco Tronchetti Provera at the helm of the company, will leave his position. The decision comes after the Italian government ruled that Pirelli’s main Italian shareholder, Camfin, will have the uncontested right to appoint the next CEO.

Bruno had been jointly selected by Tronchetti and Chinese shareholder Sinochem International to lead the company following the appointment of a new board expected this year. The deal was part of a share deal between Sinochem, which owns about 37% of Pirelli’s shares, and Camfin, with a stake just over 14%.

However, the government’s decision restored the balance of power in favor of Camfin, allowing the Italian shareholder to choose the future CEO without outside interference. Camfin will propose Tronchetti and Andrea Casaluci for the roles of executive vice president and CEO of Pirelli. Casaluci, 50, has been with Pirelli since 2002 and has held the position of general manager of operations since 2018.

Pirelli shares trade more than 2% down on Piazza Affari.

