Pirelli, not just Golden Power: shock at the top. Surprise the CEO

Pirelli, change of governance but it is a puzzle on the succession of Bruno

Pirelli, change of governance but it is a puzzle on the succession of Bruno

Shake in Pirellileaves the deputy-CEO as a surprise Bruno. A sudden decision that no one expected and which forces the company to change of governancejust at the same time as the delicate game of Golden Power that the tire giant is leading alongside the Italian government to protect themselves from China‘s grip. Giorgio Bruno, historic manager of Bicocca and loyal to Marco logs Surprisingly, Provera – we read in the Sole 24 Ore – held the position of deputy-Ceo and it was about to become new CEO.

Camfin, – continues Il Sole – that holds 14.1% of the share capital,” Marco will point out logs Try and Andrew Casaluci for the roles, respectively, of executive vice president and CEO of Pirelli” for the forthcoming renewal of the board of directors scheduled for the July shareholders’ meeting. This is what can be read in a note from the holding which, according to the prescriptions of the Golden Power, “will proceed to designate its own four candidatesincluding those indicated above, to Marco Polo International Italy Srl for the purpose of their inclusion in the list that it will present to the Pirelli shareholders’ meeting, to be convened by 31 July 2023 for the renewal of the Board of Directors”.

