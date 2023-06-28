Home » Pirelli: possible return of Francesco Tanzi after farewell to Iveco
Pirelli could welcome back Francesco Tanzi, the outgoing CFO of Iveco Group, according to sources familiar with the situation cited by Bloomberg. This move comes in a context of management reorganisation, following the intervention of the Italian government to limit the influence of the Chinese shareholder Sinochem within the tire company.

Tanzi, who resigned from Iveco last Wednesday and has already held the role of CFO at Pirelli, would assume part of the responsibilities previously attributed to Giorgio Bruno. the latter, who had been listed as chief executive officer, announced his decision to leave the company earlier this month.

Pirelli, when asked about it, preferred not to comment.

