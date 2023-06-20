Pirelli, rumors: CEO designated Giorgio Bruno towards the exit

Pirelli, CEO designated Giorgio Bruno towards the exit

(Teleborsa) – The Designated CEO of Pirelli, George Luca Bruno, would be about to leave the company. Bloomberg writes it, quoting people familiar with the story, according to which Bruno intends to pursue other business interests and an official announcement could arrive as early as this week.

The race in Camfin

Bruno is Deputy-Ceo of Pirelli, an Italian tire manufacturer that is part of the Ftse Mib, from 15 June 2021. Previously, he had a long career within the group and Camfin, the holding company controlled by Marco Tronchetti Provera.

On the occasion of the renewal of the shareholders’ agreement between the major shareholders last year, Bruno was indicated to lead Pirelli after the appointment of a new board of directors.

The decision on the Golden Power

However, the pact has now been radically modified by the Italian government. Who moved to reduce Sinochem’s influence on the tire maker through the “Golden Power“. Now it is Camfin – and not Sinochem – who has the right to appoint the next CEO.

