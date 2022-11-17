Listen to the audio version of the article

The new Porsche 911 Dakar will hit the road in combination with Pirelli Scorpion All Terrain Plus tyres. For the first time, a 911 is fitted as original equipment with an off-road tire designed by Pirelli: the Scorpion All Terrain Plus, designed for the toughest off-road conditions. challenging. For the outdoor testing of this tyre, Pirelli drove the 911 Dakar on all the main European proving grounds and on various tracks representing a wide variety of conditions. The offer for Porsche’s all-terrain model, which is born 100% with Pirelli tyres, is then completed with the summer P Zero, for exclusive use on asphalt, and with the P Zero Winter for grip even in the cold season.

Porsche 911 Dakar e Pirelli

Pirelli Scorpion All Terrain Plus is the tire in the Scorpion range specific to offer resistance and support on the most difficult terrains but it has been adapted to allow the Porsche 911 Dakar to offer the versatility of an off-road vehicle and the high performance that has always characterized the iconic sports car . For this reason, a particular development process was carried out, which drew extensively on Pirelli’s experience with Ultra High Performance tires dedicated to the fastest models. Pirelli’s R&D department has made its debut on this product with a family of compounds capable of managing the car’s performance on both dirt and asphalt. Furthermore, the tire structure has been strengthened – especially at the rear – and optimized to improve the footprint. Compared to the traditional Scorpion All Terrain Plus, the one for the Porsche 911 Dakar has a tread pattern that returns competitive performance on dry surfaces, on circuits as well as in the desert. All without neglecting fundamental aspects for daily use, such as stability, safety and comfort. The Italian tires are able to better manage the 480 horsepower of the 911 Dakar, a model characterized by high suspension travel and solutions designed to be used off-road as well.

Pirelli and Porsche

The collaboration between Pirelli and the Stuttgart company is now historic, so much so that it was the Porsche 911 that had the first Pirelli tire marked (in this case, with the “N” symbol): in 1982 the strategy was born with Porsche ” Perfect Fit” by Pirelli, thanks to which tires with specific characteristics tailored to the best performing models are developed alongside car manufacturers.