Home » Pirelli, shield against the Chinese: the government uses golden power
Business

Pirelli, shield against the Chinese: the government uses golden power

by admin
Pirelli, shield against the Chinese: the government uses golden power

ROME – Last Thursday’s Council of Ministers examined the case Pirelli and decided to intervene with the golden power in the “green light with prescriptions” mode. So no vetoes, no freezes on shares, but a series of very stringent stakes, contained in a Dpcm that Republic has been able to consult, aimed at limiting as much as possible the influence of Sinochem (which owns 37% of Pirelli) in the Milanese company that produces high-end tyres.

See also  Has the 998 Champion Edition made a contribution?Sales of BYD Auto broke through 200,000 in March, nearly doubling year-on-year

You may also like

Passive Income: Former waitress lives off 35 properties

Resolution 39 of 06/05/2023 – Waiver of the...

Foreclosures: These homes are worth millions

The Court of Auditors sticks with RAI: ​​”Cut...

Why Elon Musk’s Twitter escapades also harm Tesla

Justice reform, something is moving but it is...

Vacation 2023: Flights will be this summer this...

Berlusconi, how much it costs to maintain his...

Keep your salary secret!

Federica Pellegrini, the spicy revelation of the ex:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy