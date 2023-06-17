Pirelli, shield against the Chinese: the government uses golden power

ROME – Last Thursday’s Council of Ministers examined the case Pirelli and decided to intervene with the golden power in the “green light with prescriptions” mode. So no vetoes, no freezes on shares, but a series of very stringent stakes, contained in a Dpcm that Republic has been able to consult, aimed at limiting as much as possible the influence of Sinochem (which owns 37% of Pirelli) in the Milanese company that produces high-end tyres.