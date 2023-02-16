8
The hypothesis according to which Sinochem is considering the sale of its shareholding in Pirelli “does not correspond to the truth. Sinochem has no plans to sell its stake in Pirelli.”
This was stated by the Italian company itself, in a note released on behalf of the shareholder who holds 37% of the capital through Marco Polo International Italy.
