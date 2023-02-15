Home Business Pirelli, Sinochem ready to sell its shares. And the title grows on the stock market
Sinochem ready to sell its stake in Pirelli

Pirelli slipped on the stock market as low as 4.5 euros, a drop of more than 4%, before rebounding and gaining 1.9%. Why? Because according to Bloomberg there would be the possibility that the reference shareholder Sinochem, which owns the 37% of the company Bicoccawould be ready to evaluate the sale. Mouths sealed by the company led by Marco Tronchetti Provera.

Any decision by the Chinese giant should be placed in the context of a review of its investment portfolio: some private equity funds are interested in joining the tire group – according to Bloomberg. The valuation by the Chinese shareholder, who joined Pirelli in 2015 with an investment of 7.1 billion euros, it would be a consequence of the indications received from the Beijing government to rationalize equity investments by selling those less linked to the core business but the current macroeconomic situation, with the increase interest rates that drive up borrowing costs, and the net financial position still high level of Pirelli could constitute two important nodes for the reorganization.

