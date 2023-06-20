Pirelli, the CEO designated Giorgio Bruno towards farewell

George Brunothe successor of Marco Tronchetti Proveradesignated as CEO of Pirelli, would be leaving the group. The rumors are reported by Bloomberg which simultaneously reports the “no comment” of a company spokesman. But he adds that, again according to rumors, the resignation could be announced this week.

The spread of the news pushed the company’s stock down, now down by more than two percentage points (follow the stock live).

Bruno currently holds the position of deputy managing director. His takeover from Marco Tronchetti Provera was foreseen by the agreement that the Tronchetti holding company, Faithhad signed with the Chinese shareholder Sinochemmain owner of the Pirelli shares with a 37% stake.

But the pact was in fact disrupted by government intervention, which by triggering the Golden Power gave a significant squeeze to the influence that Sinochem can exercise over Bicocca. The outcome of the government’s intervention, which was triggered at the CDM on June 15th, among other things means that Camfin will appoint the next CEO of the Italian company.

Lastly, the financial agency notes that the change in the succession plan could pave the way for Tronchetti to strengthen his leadership in Pirelli, which he has led for thirty years. Bruno was considered his heir, since the resignation of the then co-CEO Angelos Papadimitriou which were taken in 2021.

