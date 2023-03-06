Inadmissible unequal treatment to the detriment of commercial property developers

Vienna (OTS) – “Social and non-profit housing is a key pillar of the housing market. Accuracy is crucial here. And investor apartments contradict any accuracy in social housing,” says Michael Pisecky, chairman of the specialist group for real estate and property trustees in Vienna, commenting on this aspect of the current housing policy discourse.

“Investor apartments undoubtedly have their justification and an important economic function. However, not in the area of ​​social housing,” Pisecky specifies. “The non-profit housing sector has a direct supply mandate to the population,” Pisecky criticizes the increasing blurring of the business areas of non-profit and commercial property developers. “In particular, tax advantages make non-profit housing cheap. If this advantage is now diverted to investors, then we will have a disadvantage here for commercial property developers,” says Pisecky, wishing for a return to a clear division of roles and differentiation between cooperatives and commercial property developers.

“It is more than questionable when our members have to compete with tax-privileged companies here. Ultimately, this puts the basis of the non-profit tax privilege into perspective. We are committed to the role of a non-profit housing industry that is clearly focused on its raison d’être in terms of social housing. A clear legal clarification against investor housing in social housing is necessary here,” concludes Pisecky.

