Stefan Braun (left) and Christopher Cederskog build the solar startup Sunhero. It's worth millions to investors

Christopher Cederskog has successfully managed and founded several startups. He was one of the first employees at Zalando. Then he went to San Francisco and got involved with Airbnb early on. For two years he has been the founder of Sunhero, which he started together with Stefan Braun. The solar startup works in Spain and installs solar modules for private individuals. It is offered either for rent or for sale.

According to the company, the business has grown significantly over the past year. In June 2022, Sunhero installed as many systems as in the entire previous year. Investors, who provided the Cederskog startup with 3.5 million euros at the beginning of 2022, also like it. In March 2023, another ten million euros in venture capital was added.

In the current Series A, Berlin donors are primarily involved. The lead investors Planet A and Vorwerk Ventures as well as the shareholders Redstone and Speedinvest come from the German capital. In addition, the Spanish VC All Iron Ventures from Bilbao will be there. Among other things, the funds are to be used to expand the portfolio to include chargers for electric cars.

