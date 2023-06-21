Pitchdeck: CleanHub is very successful in selling certificates for plastic waste

Where it makes a difference: One of the CleanHub founders, Joel Taschen, in Southeast Asia. CleanHub

The problem is as big as it is simple. But the solution is highly complex: 80 to 150 million tons of plastic are floating in the oceans, and at least eleven million tons are added every year. Meanwhile there is scientists have researched, hardly a single sea animal left that would be free of plastic. With their startup CleanHub, the founders Florin Dinga and Joel Taschen want to start here. Their ambitious goal: to prevent a whopping 50 percent of the new plastic waste in the oceans by 2030.

Now they have found prominent supporters of their idea: In a seed financing round, the impact startup collected the equivalent of 6.4 million euros (7 million dollars). Klaus Hommels’ VC Lakestar led the round together with Integra Partners from Singapore. Existing investors also joined the group, such as Silence VC, 468 and Übermorgen Ventures, as well as sustainability-focused business angels such as Dan Bartus and Stefan Gross-Selbeck, MD at BCG.

Learned from the local garbage collectors

In order to found a company that fights against ocean pollution, the founders first traveled to where it is worst: On an extensive research trip through Southeast Asia, Taschen and Dinga spoke to people who collect garbage, to “dubious scrap dealers”. , as the founders themselves say, with those responsible for local administration, with landfill operators, scientists and waste management companies. They find out that around two billion households in the world‘s coastal regions do not have access to proper waste disposal. The founders heard their problem and formed partnerships.

And then they did what founders do: They calculated the topic, worked out solutions to problems – and attached a price to it. With the help of CleanHub, companies can, so to speak, calculate their individual plastic footprint. And then they pay a price for it. In this way, CleanHub can in turn pay local partner companies, which then collect the corresponding amount of plastic waste in India, Indonesia or on the East African coast and recycle it if possible.

“Plastic certificates” tested by TÜV

So what CleanHub wants is to fill the waste management gap in developing countries. And with the money of environmentally conscious companies in the western world, which, similar to the CO2 certificates, buy plastic certificates here. With a “track and trace system” the company wants to create transparency and give its customers certainty as to how much garbage is actually collected on the distant coasts at their expense. To do this, they rely on image recognition with the help of artificial intelligence and analyze the images that the garbage collectors send to the startup as proof.

The startup, which was founded in Berlin, wants to use the fresh capital to make faster progress on its mission. And further: “We are also looking forward to further developing our offer as a supplier of recycled raw materials for industrial supply chains,” says founder Joel Taschen in a press release.

What does the pitch deck look like, with which the founders have now collected 6.4 million euros in venture capital? Gründerszene exclusively shows their presentation. You can find more investor presentations on our pitch deck topic page.