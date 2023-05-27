Pitchdeck Cocoli: Three million after this detailed presentation

The founders of the interior design startup: Julien Callede, co-founder and non-executive, Greta Schindler, co-founder and CMO (front from left), and Stefano Uliari, co-founder and CTO, Frank Stehle, co-founder and COO, and Gemma Comabella, Co-Founder and CEO (back row from left). Cocoli

Times are as they are – and they are not exactly rosy for furniture retailers, says Gemma Comabella, co-founder and CEO of the Berlin startup Cocoli. But this would be a great opportunity for your company. Because: design for less money, that’s fine. Cocoli is a marketplace for used designer furniture and those with small quirks or exhibits. Both private individuals and companies such as Sofacompany, Blomus and Wafair can sell interior design here. Cheaper than in specialist shops. And with that they could reach other customers.

The big advantage, especially for private sellers: If necessary, Cocoli takes care of the logistics – including packaging, collection and transport. Otherwise you would quickly be faced with the question: how do you send a couch – without it costing more than the second-hand part itself?

According to its own statements, the start-up was able to achieve three-digit growth in sales in the year it was founded, 2022. The range has grown from 200 products to 350,000. This and the approach of bringing the idea of ​​circular economy to the furniture industry has now convinced impact investors.