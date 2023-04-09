Cool guys: Magnotherm was founded by six physicists and materials researchers from the TU Darmstadt Magnotherm

Magnotherm raised around six million euros in the seed round. In addition to the lead investor Extantia Capital – an Impact VC from Berlin – Revent VC from Berlin, the BMH Beteiligungs-Managementgesellschaft Hessen, the plant manufacturer Lauda and several business angels from Better Ventures are also involved. These include Signavio founder Willi Tscheschner and Kartenmacherei founder Christoph Behn. The fresh capital is intended to help bring Magnotherm’s products into series production.

Magnotherm is a spin-off from the TU Darmstadt and is developing a new type of refrigerator. Unlike usual, this does not rely on a refrigerant that generates cold (and of course heat) via the change of state from gaseous to liquid. The people of Darmstadt use the so-called magnetocaloric effectwhich has been known for over 100 years.

Magnetizable metals are heated or cooled by a magnetic field. The founders say that this is significantly more energy-efficient. In addition, climate-damaging F-gases can be dispensed with. Other startups like Efficient Energy achieve similar results using water as a refrigerant.

Magnetic cooling also conceivable for e-fuels production

The technology from Magnotherm is to be used, among other things, in sustainable refrigerated shelves in food retail. The first paying customers for the “Polaris” beverage cooler are already there. Another application for the technology of the Darmstadt-based company would be the liquefaction of hydrogen – for example for the transport and subsequent production of e-fuels. According to the EU law from the end of March, these can also be used in combustion engines after 2035. Hydrogen is also used in various industries, such as powering rockets and, more recently, in shipping.

The startup was founded in 2019 by the physicists and materials scientists Timur Sirman (Co-CEO), Maximilian Fries (Co-CEO), Dimitri Benke (CTO), Jeffrey Pickett (CPO), Oliver Gutfleisch and Tino Gottschall.