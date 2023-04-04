Home Business Pitchdeck: Millions for Magnotherm magnet fridge
Business

Pitchdeck: Millions for Magnotherm magnet fridge

by admin
Pitchdeck: Millions for Magnotherm magnet fridge

Cool guys: Magnotherm was founded by six physicists and materials researchers from the TU Darmstadt
Magnotherm

Magnotherm raised around six million euros in the seed round. In addition to the lead investor Extantia Capital – an Impact VC from Berlin – Revent VC from Berlin, the BMH Beteiligungs-Managementgesellschaft Hessen, the plant manufacturer Lauda and several business angels from Better Ventures are also involved. These include Signavio founder Willi Tscheschner and Kartenmacherei founder Christoph Behn. The fresh capital is intended to help bring Magnotherm’s products into series production.

Magnotherm is a spin-off from the TU Darmstadt and is developing a new type of refrigerator. Unlike usual, this does not rely on a refrigerant that generates cold (and of course heat) via the change of state from gaseous to liquid. The people of Darmstadt use the so-called magnetocaloric effectwhich has been known for over 100 years.

Magnetizable metals are heated or cooled by a magnetic field. The founders say that this is significantly more energy-efficient. In addition, climate-damaging F-gases can be dispensed with. Other startups like Efficient Energy achieve similar results using water as a refrigerant.

Magnetic cooling also conceivable for e-fuels production

The technology from Magnotherm is to be used, among other things, in sustainable refrigerated shelves in food retail. The first paying customers for the “Polaris” beverage cooler are already there. Another application for the technology of the Darmstadt-based company would be the liquefaction of hydrogen – for example for the transport and subsequent production of e-fuels. According to the EU law from the end of March, these can also be used in combustion engines after 2035. Hydrogen is also used in various industries, such as powering rockets and, more recently, in shipping.

See also  Lvmh, revenues up 32% to 14 billion in the first quarter of 2021

The startup was founded in 2019 by the physicists and materials scientists Timur Sirman (Co-CEO), Maximilian Fries (Co-CEO), Dimitri Benke (CTO), Jeffrey Pickett (CPO), Oliver Gutfleisch and Tino Gottschall.

You may also like

Refueling: Why petrol and diesel could now become...

Rifle bankruptcy, 15 investigated for fraudulent bankruptcy

Jack Ma in China – Building trust with...

Forbes 2023 ranking: here’s who are the richest...

Resolution 45 of 03/21/2023 – Opinion for the...

Swiss beer market – Egger beer: How a...

A new BTP Green for an amount of...

Bitcoin Halving 2024: Countdown, Definition & Rewards

Affari gets the scoop, Repubblica and La Stampa...

Guido Maria Kretschmer and Tarek Müller establish a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy