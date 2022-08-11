Home Business Piteco: delisting of the shares from 23 August
Piteco: delisting of the shares from 23 August

Piteco shares are preparing to leave Piazza Affari. “Borsa Italiana will order the revocation of the Piteco shares from listing in Euronext Milan with effect from 23 August 2022, subject to suspension of the share in the sessions of 19 and 22 August 2022”, reads a note from Limbo Srl which promoted a takeover bid on group led by Marco Podini. The bidder will hold a total of 19,935,078 Piteco shares, representing approximately 98.77% of the company’s share capital.

