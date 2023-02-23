Home Business Pitti Immagine, De Matteis (Kiton) is the new president
Pitti Immagine, De Matteis (Kiton) is the new president

The shareholders renew the board

The Shareholders’ Meeting – Florence Center for Italian Fashion (CFMI) and Sistema Moda Italia /SMI) – of Pitti Immagine renewed the Pitti Immagine board for the 2023-2026 mandate.

Antonio De Matteis (AD Kiton) is the new president, Antonella Mansi remains in the vice presidency. In addition to them, the shareholders have renewed the office of Raffaello Napoleone and Niccolò Ricci. They are seven. instead, the new directors: Giovanni Basagni (President of Miniconf), Stefano Borsini (General Manager Manifattura Igea), Ercole Botto Poala (AD Tessitura Successori Reda and President of Confindustria Moda), Niccolò Moschini (Director of Corporate Communication and Institutional Relations Kering Italia), Marco Landi (Member of the Board of Directors of Landi and President of Federmoda), Lorenzo Nencini (AD Incom) and Marco Palmieri (President of Piquadro).

