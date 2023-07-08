Home » PKV? Trouble with health insurance? This is how privately insured people can defend themselves
Business

PKV? Trouble with health insurance? This is how privately insured people can defend themselves

by admin
PKV? Trouble with health insurance? This is how privately insured people can defend themselves

For the past year, the ombudsman for private health insurance companies (PKV), former judge Heinz Lanfermann, reported an increase in complaints of 6.4 percent. The total number was still very low at 6,429 and in view of the more than 40 million contracts in comprehensive health insurance, supplementary and long-term care insurance.

Of course, not every problem gets to the arbitration board. In addition, other steps are recommended before going to the ombudsman or even to court. On the other hand, insured persons should know their rights, especially on the issues that most often lead to disputes. An overview.

dispute over fees

Very often, the cases that the ombudsman receives revolve around questions about correct billing by the doctors.

See also  Cash: secret abolition? This is how the EU justifies the digital euro

You may also like

Resolution 24 of 06/26/2023 – Authorization of expenditure...

“Fruit and vegetables, the Packaging Regulation does not...

Real estate business: Commerzbank expects revival

Essential Tips for a Better Experience in Los...

Arnaldo Forlani is dead, the historic DC secretary...

Company – Institute for the World Economy opposes...

Chicco Testa: “Incentives for electric cars. Include bio...

Heating: This is where the first major heating...

Delmastro, Nordio’s attack comes after Meloni: “Irrational justice”

Drones and air taxis: how the aviation market...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy